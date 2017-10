BREITBART – LIAM DEACON

Transport for London (TfL) and London’s police are teaming up to encourage people to report “perceived” so-called “hate crimes”, specifically targeting Muslims by going into mosques.

In prep for #NHCAW2017 14th-21st Oct our officers & @TellMamaUK gave out hate crime awareness advice to the public #westandtogether pic.twitter.com/DBTny2kPv2 — BTP Euston (@BTPEuston) October 13, 2017