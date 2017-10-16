Hillary Clinton FAILS to turn up for TV and radio appearances after fall

FROM THE DAILY MAIL/ PHOTO CREDIT: GAGE SKIDMORE

Hillary Clinton was forced to make a series of embarrassing media cancellations today after falling and hurting her foot, MailOnline can reveal.

The former First Lady failed to show up at BBC Woman’s Hour, ITV’s This Morning show and at the London Studios to record an interview with the BBC’s Graham Norton Show.

Sources said her fall had followed her appearance at the South Bank Centre last night and the twice-defeated Presidential candidate had been exhausted after a lengthy book promotion tour.

This Morning presenter Philip Schofield said on Snapchat: ‘Supposed to be interviewing Hillary Clinton… but she’s fallen over and hurt her foot!! Gutted.’