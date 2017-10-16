‘Chelsea bomber’ convicted of attack that injured dozens

THE NEW YORK POST – EMILY SAUL, KAJA WHITEHOUSE/PHOTO CREDIT: UNION COUNTY PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE

A homegrown Islamic terrorist was convicted Monday of detonating do-it-yourself time bombs in Manhattan and New Jersey last year — setting him up for a mandatory sentence of life in a federal prison.

A Manhattan federal jury found Ahmad Khan Rahimi, 29, guilty as charged on eight counts following a two-week trial over the twin blasts in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood and in Seaside Park, N.J,. on Sept. 17, 2016.

“Rahimi’s crimes of hate have been met with swift and resolute justice,” acting Manhattan US Attorney Joon Kim said in a prepared statement.

“Today’s verdict is a victory for New York City, a victory for America in its fight against terror, and a victory for all who believe in the cause of justice.”

The feds alleged that Rahimi’s Internet searches and writing found in notebook he kept showed he was obsessed with Osama bin Laden, al Qaeda and ISIS, but the Elizabeth, N.J., resident — who immigrated from Afghanistan at age 7 — wasn’t accused of formal ties to any terrorist groups.