California firefighters ‘turned a corner’ on historic blazes

ABC NEWS REPORTS:

Fire officials in California said they “turned a corner” on one of the deadliest outbreaks of wildfires to ever hit the state after calm weather and a massive mobilization of firefighting resources that included some 11,000 firefighting personnel sent to battle the blazes.

“A week ago this started as a nightmare, and the day we dreamed of has arrived,” Napa County Supervisor Belia Ramos said, according to The Associated Press.

Officials warned that several fires were not fully contained and remained dangerous even as they allowed thousands of displaced residents to return home to areas deemed safe. The number of people under evacuation orders dropped to 75,000 from 100,000. The blazes have raged out of control for over a week, killing at least 40 and destroying some 5,700 structures, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE).