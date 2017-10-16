California Becomes First State To Legally Recognize A ‘Third Gender’

THE DAILY CALLER – ANDERS HAGSTROM

California became the first state in America to legally recognize a third gender after Democrat Gov. Jerry Brown signed the legislation Sunday.

State drivers’ licenses, birth certificates, and other identity documents will now allow residents to check “non-binary” rather than just male or female, the Sacramento Bee reported Monday. The Gender Recognition Act is one of several gender-oriented bills Democratic state Sen. Scott Wiener introduced this year. Wiener partnered with Democrat State Sen. Toni Atkinson to push the bill.

Wiener is also responsible for introducing a bill that gives jail time to certain Californians who refuse to use transgender pronouns.