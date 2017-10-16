Bomb kills reporter who covered Malta’s ‘Panama Papers’ link

ASSOCIATED PRESS REPORTS:

A Maltese investigative journalist who exposed her island nation’s links to offshore tax havens through the leaked Panama Papers was killed Monday when a bomb exploded in her car, Malta’s Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said.

Daphne Caruana Galizia, 53, had just driven away from her home in Mosta, a town outside Malta’s capital of Valletta, when the bomb went off, sending the vehicle’s wreckage spiraling over a wall and into a field.

Muscat says Caruana Galizia’s death resulted from a “barbaric attack” that also amounted to an assault on freedom of expression. He described her as “was one of my harshest critics, on a political and personal level,” as he denounced her slaying.