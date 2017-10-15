Weinstein to receive horse therapy

AFP

‘Sex addict’ therapy unlikely to help Harvey Weinstein: experts

Fallen Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has reportedly checked in to a US rehabilitation center that treats male sex addicts, but experts say such therapy is unlikely to help. English comic actor Russell Brand, golfer Tiger Woods, rocker Ozzy Osbourne and actor Michael Douglas are among the high-powered celebrities who have proclaimed they were battling sex addiction — after their philandering was revealed. While psychologists typically refrain from diagnosing someone from afar, some say Weinstein — who is accused of sexually assaulting a string of actresses over the years — fits the profile of a sexual predator, not an addict.

