Vegas shooter’s brain probed for hidden diseases

NEW YORK POST – LAURA ITALIANO

Investigators are continuing to probe the brain of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock as they search for clues to explain why he opened fire on a crowd of concertgoers two weeks ago.

Paddock’s body has been transported to Stanford University, where neuropathologists will turn their microscopes on the mass murderer’s gray matter.

Microscopic tissue examination can reveal otherwise hidden conditions such as dementia and chronic traumatic encephalopathy or CTE.

Paddock’s brain has so far shown no obvious sign of tumor, injury or abnormality during a more routine autopsy conducted last week by Vegas coroners, according to officials — who have yet to release toxicology results or an official cause and manner of death.