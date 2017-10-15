Shrinks take to streets to demand ‘narcissistic’ Trump’s ouster

THE NEW YORK POST – AMY RUSSO, MARY KAY LINGE

They’re not nuts about Trump.

Some 125 psychologists and other mental health professionals marched along lower Broadway Saturday to demand that President Trump be thrown out of office, based on a constitutional clause allowing presidents to be ousted when their cabinets decide they are ” unable to discharge the powers and duties” of their job.

Mental Health Professionals March Through NYC Streets to Warn ‘Narcissist’ Trump is Unfit to Serve https://t.co/gXsu9bnSdr pic.twitter.com/3yP5MeJkBy — Latest Politics (@LatestComPols) October 15, 2017

“We can sense the power of Trump’s underlying fear that he is worthless and weak by how intensely he resists and retaliated against any criticism,” said Harry Segal, a Cornell University psychologist.