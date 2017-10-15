IRAN FRONT JOINS U.S. FIFTH COLUMN TO PRESS TRUMP

AFP

Trump puts America first, but more and more alone

Donald Trump has gambled with US diplomatic credibility by attacking an Iran nuclear deal that his European allies cherish as a benchmark for international cooperation. And in doing so the US president has underlined the risk that his “America First” foreign policy will translate to one of “America Alone” as he confronts future crises. Between nationalist speeches, protectionist gestures and high-octane Twitter outbursts, observers have struggled to identify a coherent strategy behind Trump’s decisions.

