German Towns Filled With Refugees Ask, ‘Who Is Integrating Whom?’

THE WALL STREET JOURNAL – ANDREA THOMAS

Late this summer, Nadine Langer took her six-year old to her first day at school. The girl was one of two German children in her class, she said, amid 20, mostly Syrian, refugees.

“I am not against foreigners,” said Ms. Langer, 41. “But there is a point where we have to wonder who is integrating whom.”

Meistgesehen: Niedersachsen zieht Reißleine: Salzgitter verbietet Flüchtlingen den Zuzug https://t.co/IgLI9ZjnPH (Vid) pic.twitter.com/cKlzueezB6 — ntv (@ntvde) October 12, 2017

Germany’s 2015 refugee crisis has largely disappeared from the headlines. But in this and other midsize towns, it is continuing to unfold, putting communities under stress, pressuring local coffers and feeding concerns about safety, jobs and the quality of education.

Some 140,000 asylum seekers have entered Germany so far this year—a sharp drop from the 1.2 million who arrived in the past two years. But in places such as Salzgitter there is a sense that the government, having housed and fed the newcomers, is failing in the longer-term effort to integrate them in German society.