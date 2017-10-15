Customer upset with bag fee causes evacuation at LaGuardia

ASSOCIATED PRESS:

A 70-year-old passenger was arrested Saturday at LaGuardia Airport after authorities say he became irate over a $50 fee to check his bag and told an airline worker there was a bomb in the bag.

John Park of Farmington, Michigan, was arrested on a charge of making a terrorist threat after Saturday morning’s incident at the Spirit Airlines ticket counter.

The perceived threat prompted a partial evacuation of the terminal and the summoning of explosives experts.