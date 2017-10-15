Chelsea Clinton avoids questions about Harvey Weinstein’s donations to Clinton Foundation

FOX NEWS REPORTS/ COVER PHOTO CREDIT: LORIE SHAULL

As the sexual abuse scandal surrounding disgraced Hollywood megaproducer Harvey Weinstein intensifies, former first daughter Chelsea Clinton would not say what the Clinton Foundation would do with its donations from the major Democratic donor.

Clinton on Saturday avoided talking to a DailyMail.com reporter in Boston about what would happen to Weinstein’s donations. Instead of answering the reporter’s questions outside a Clinton Global Initiative University event at Northeastern University, she bolted to her car, according to the website.