ANTI IMMIGRANT MILLENIAL WINS IN AUSTRIA; EU SHOCKED

Boris Groendahl and Jonathan Tirone – BLOOMBERG

Austrian Vote Nudges Europe’s Balance to Right as Populists Gain

Austrian voters paved the way for the nationalist Freedom Party to enter government, heralding a shift to the political right that’s likely to make the country a more prickly ally for its European partners. Projections after Sunday’s election put the populists within reach of second place behind the People’s Party of Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz, 31, who claimed victory after a campaign built on outflanking the Freedom Party with a hard-line stance on migration. He now has a mandate to form a coalition, replace Social Democrat Christian Kern as chancellor and become the world’s youngest government leader.

