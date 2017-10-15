Al Sharpton’s daughter an hour late to her own wedding

PAGE SIX – MAX JAEGER, SHARL LOGAN/PHOTO CREDIT: TWITTER

She may have a $5 million injured ankle — but that didn’t stop the Rev. Al Sharpton’s daughter from walking down the aisle Sunday.

Dominique Sharpton, 30 — who has been suing the city for seven-figures over an alleged injury she suffered on a street — successfully made her way to the altar to wed fellow activist Marcus Bright, 33, in a public ceremony at the Greater Allen AME Cathedral in Queens.

The Sharptons invited one and all to the afternoon nuptials because “the community watched [Dominique] grow up.” But many attendees wound up looking at their watches as it started more than an hour late.

Once it began, a beaming Al proudly walked with his daughter to the alter. As they paced down the isle, Dominique showed no hint of a limping or any trouble pulling the impressively long lace train for her scoop-necked gingham gown.