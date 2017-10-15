Airport worker busted opening passenger bags, stealing items

NEW YORK POST REPORTS:

Abdullah Hayee Mayeh was arrested October 12 following video footage that circulated showing him opening airplane passenger’s bags in the luggage compartment of a Jetstar flight and stealing the contents inside.

The 27-year-old airport worker was caught on CCTV “opening passenger bags and helping himself to contents,” the Mirror reported.

Once the video started circulating online, Jetstar became aware of the incident and launched a full investigation into the thefts.