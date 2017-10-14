Sanctuary Cities Allowed Criminal Alien to Remain in U.S., Murder Kansas Deputy

BREITBART – JOHN BINDER

An illegal alien who was drunk driving has pleaded guilty to killing a Kansas deputy sheriff after causing a deadly car crash last year. Sanctuary city policies in two jurisdictions allowed the previously convicted drunk driver to remain in the U.S. leading to the murder of the deputy.

Adrian Espinosa-Flores, a 39-year-old illegal alien, pleaded guilty to reckless second-degree murder charges in Johnson County, Kansas after crashing his vehicle into Master Deputy Brandon Collins, killing him, as Kansas City Star reported.

On Sept. 11, 2016, Collins had pulled a vehicle over on U.S. 69. Collins’ patrol car was parked when Espinosa-Flores recklessly drove into the sheriff deputy’s vehicle, crashing it into the SUV that had been pulled over.