La Guardia Airport Terminal Partially Evacuated After Bomb Threat

THE NEW YORK TIMES – VIVIAN WANG

A disgruntled customer prompted a partial shutdown of a terminal at La Guardia Airport on Saturday morning after telling an airline employee he had a bomb, the police said.

The customer had attempted to purchase a ticket at the Spirit Airlines counter in Terminal B but began arguing with the employee, a Police Department spokesman said. The man walked away but then returned around 7:15 a.m. with a bag that he placed on the counter, saying it contained a bomb.

Half the terminal’s concourses were shut down as the man, In John Park, 70, from Farmington, Mich., was taken into custody by officers from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Joseph Pentangelo, a spokesman for the authority’s police, said. He said charges were pending against Mr. Park.

The New York Police Department’s bomb squad investigated the bag and determined the threat was unfounded.