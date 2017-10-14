Illegal Immigrant Accused of Running over Man in Drunk Hit-and-Run

BREITBART – JOHN BINDER

An illegal immigrant is now facing felony charges after allegedly running over a Raleigh, North Carolina, man in a hit-and-run car accident while intoxicated.

Carlos Edilberto Flores-Benitez, 27, allegedly ran over a man while he was drinking and driving, police and eyewitnesses say, according to WNCN. Police reports claim the illegal immigrant hit the man at an intersection and then immediately sped off from the scene.

When police responded, Flores-Benitez was cornered into his vehicle by eyewitnesses who reportedly watched the incident.

In their police report, officers said the victim suffered “serious injuries, but he’s not gonna die.”