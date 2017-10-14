Hundreds flee homes as winds fan flames in California

THE NEW YORK POST – EILEEN AJ CONNELLY

Thousands more Northern California residents fled their homes Saturday as firefighters struggled to contain wind-whipped conflagrations that wreaked death and destruction across wine country.

More than 10,000 firefighters from as far away as Australia battled at least 17 separate blazes across four California counties.

“Things went to hell last night,” said Dean Vincent Bordigioni, winemaker and proprietor at the Annadel Estate Winery in Santa Rosa, who awoke at 3 a.m. to see flames erupting over the ridge above his property. “They’ve got a good fight going on.”

Carol Cowen, who lives in the Napa Valley, told The Post, “We barely made it through seven miles of fire.”