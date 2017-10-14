Hotshot banker says jilted lover drove his Benz into pool

NEW YORK POST- KEVIN DUGAN

A hotshot banker dumped his model girlfriend, and she got the ultimate revenge — by driving his precious Mercedes into the backyard pool, he said.

Russian-born model Kristina Kuchma was furious with Guy Gentile for breaking up with her during a dinner out near his Bahamas home, rather than fund her marketing business venture.

“Lier!” Kuchma, 24, texted Gentile in broken English on Saturday night after the dirty deed. “You told me you will help me to start a business! That were your words! Now you want to be an investor??? Well investor I have a surprise for you on a backyard, start with that investment idea first.”

Gentile, who was busted for an alleged Wall Street pump-and-dump scheme in 2007 but became an FBI informant to beat the charges, came home the next morning to find his Mercedes S400 hybrid in a chlorine grave.