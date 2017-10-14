Hillary Clinton in talks with Columbia University to take on professor role

NEW YORK DAILY NEWS – NANCY DILLON

Hillary Clinton is testing the waters on a return to academia.

The former U.S. Secretary of State and presidential nominee is in talks with Columbia University to take on a formal role at the Ivy League — and potentially house her archives there, multiple sources told the Daily News.

One option under discussion is an esteemed “University Professor” role that would allow Clinton to lecture across a range of schools and departments without the requirement of a strict course load, one source said.

A former law professor, Clinton could maintain the vaunted but vague role indefinitely or decide at a later date she wants to settle at Columbia’s celebrated law school or maybe the School of International and Public Affairs, the source said.