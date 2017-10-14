Hepatitis A outbreak: State of emergency declared in California

KABC-TV REPORTS:

Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency over the deadly hepatitis A outbreak in California.

The emergency proclamation, which was issued by Brown on Friday, allows the state to increase its supply of hepatitis A vaccines in order to control the current outbreak.

Immunizations from the federal vaccine program have been distributed to at-risk populations in affected areas, but additional supplies are needed, according to a statement released by Brown’s office.

The emergency proclamation gives the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) authority to immediately purchase vaccines directly from manufacturers and distribute them to impacted communities.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health declared a local outbreak of hepatitis A in September.