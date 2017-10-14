Graphic Images Released as Islamic State Severs Hand of Accused Thief in Sinai

BREITBART – ALI WAKED

The Islamic State terror organization has published what it claims are photos of Wilyat Sinai, the Egyptian branch of IS, purporting to show how the murderous group is forcing sharia law on those who live in their areas of control in Sinai, despite the war being waged against them by the Egyptian army.

The undated photos depict IS members cutting off the hand of an Egyptian man caught in the act of theft. A representative of the organization is seen reading the accusations against the suspect and one of the organization’s fighters cuts his hand off.