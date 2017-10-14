Fires take a deadly toll on those in their 70s and 80s

THE LOS ANGELES TIMES REPORTS:

As fires rage through communities in Northern California, family members are discovering a grim pattern to the devastation. Among the 34 people killed by the fires, a dozen have been identified, and most are in their 70s and 80s. This has become a tragic recurrence in California and elsewhere as wildfires sweep into neighborhoods with little notice and some simply can’t get out in time. Altogether, the 15 fires across wine country have burned more than 212,000 acres. Officials expect the death toll to rise as search efforts go on.

UPDATE: 35 dead in #CaliforniaFires; new evacuations in Sonoma; army of firefighters set to protect Calistoga. https://t.co/45JkGEgdh5 pic.twitter.com/xUclGcXhvf — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) October 14, 2017