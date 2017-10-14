Driver in fiery crash hailed cab as woman died in burning car

NEW YORK POST – LAURA ITALIANO/ COVER PHOTO: FACEBOOK

The driver in a fiery crash on the Gowanus Expressway early Friday morning hailed a cab and left the scene — leaving his female passenger burning to death inside the flame-engulfed car, according to police.

Saeed Ahmad, 23, of Brooklyn took the taxi to Maimonides Hospital in Borough Park, leaving his flaming 2007 Infiniti G35 sedan with the victim inside, cops said.

The charred body of Harleen Grewel, 25, of Astoria, Queens, was discovered in the front passenger seat after fire fighters extinguished the flames from the 4 a.m. crash.

Cops caught up with Ahmed at Maimonides, where he was being treated for burns to his extremities.