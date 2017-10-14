Bob Weinstein Gets Emotional on “Depraved” Harvey; Academy expels Harvey

THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER – MATTHEW BELLONI, GREGG KILDAY

The Weinstein Co. exec insists he had no idea about “the type of predator that he was” and is sickened by Harvey’s seeming lack of remorse. “I want him to get the justice that he deserves.”

For nearly 30 years, Bob Weinstein has lived in the shadow of his older brother Harvey Weinstein. While Harvey, 65, was the very public face of Miramax and then The Weinstein Company from Sundance to Cannes to Hollywood, palling around with stars and schmoozing Oscar voters, Bob, 62, has served on TWC’s board and tended to Dimension, their genre label, turning out movies like the Scream and Scary Movie franchises, that routinely made more money than all but Harvey’s biggest hits.

Also reported, the Oscar winner, accused of sexual harrassment and assult, “does not merit the respect of his colleagues,” the Academy said in immediately revoking his membership.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has expelled disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein from its ranks.