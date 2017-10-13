Vegas Sheriff revises timeline – again

CBS NEWS REPORTS:

Nearly two weeks after the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history, authorities are still sorting out the timeline of events before a high-stakes video poker player who killed 58 people from his high-rise hotel room in Las Vegas.

What drove Stephen Paddock to open fire on the country music festival? Police and the FBI say they’re still at a loss to explain his motive.

When did he fire his first shots in his Mandalay Bay hotel room? Those facts are still in dispute amid a constantly shifting timeline of events.

Why did Paddock stop firing into the concert? Authorities do not know, but police apparently had not reached his hotel room by that point.

Las Vegas police released new information about the case Friday after a week that has seen the shooting timeline change almost daily.

In a chronology of events provided Monday, Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Paddock started spraying 200 rounds from his suite into the hallway of the Mandalay Bay at 9:59 p.m. Oct. 1, wounding an unarmed security guard in the leg.

Six minutes later, the gunman unleashed a barrage of bullets on the festival crowd, according to that police timeline. Then he killed himself with a gunshot to the head.