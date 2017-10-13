Two prison employees killed in violent inmate escape attempt

NEW YORK POST /AP:

Inmates at a North Carolina prison plotted an escape bid knowing they would have to hurt some prison employees, ultimately leaving two dead and a dozen other workers or fellow inmates injured, the investigating sheriff said Friday.

Investigators believe four inmates planned the foiled breakout attempt Thursday afternoon from Pasquotank Correctional Institution in Elizabeth City by starting a fire inside a sewing plant to divert guards, then running through a loading dock to reach the fence, Pasquotank County Sheriff Randy Cartwright said.