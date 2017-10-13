Tarantino ‘stunned and heartbroken’ over Weinstein allegations

Quentin Tarantino has broken his silence on the scandal surrounding his friend and longtime collaborator Harvey Weinstein, declaring himself “stunned and heartbroken” by the allegations of sexual assault and abuse by the producer.

The director made his comments via the Twitter account of Amber Tamblyn on Thursday, Variety reports. The actor said that Tarantino had asked her to share a statement on his behalf after the pair had a “long dinner”.

The statement read: “For the last week, I’ve been stunned and heartbroken about the revelations that have come to light about my friend for 25 years Harvey Weinstein. I need a few more days to process my pain, emotions, anger and memory and then I will speak publicly about it.”