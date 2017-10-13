North Korea warns its ‘hand is on the trigger’ to attack Guam

DAILY MAIL -SARA MALM

North Korea has made fresh threats to attack the U.S. territory of Guam with a ‘salvo of missiles’ after a recent aviation exercise over the peninsula.

Kim Jong-Un’s government warned that a joint exercise with Japan and South Korea has ‘hardened our determination that the U.S. should be tamed with fire’.

In a statement published in North Korean state media, Pyongyang said the military drills ‘lets us take our hand closer to the ‘trigger’ for taking the toughest countermeasure’.

It came in response to two US Air Force supersonic heavy bombers being flown over the Korean peninsula in a show of force against Pyongyang on Tuesday night.

Two B-1B Lancers based in Guam flew a mission in the vicinity of the Sea of Japan, staging the first night-time joint aviation exercises with Japan and South Korea the US Pacific Air Forces said in a statement.