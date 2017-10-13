Married couple spend SIX HOURS in a swimming pool to escape deadly California fire

DAILY MAIL – HARVEY DAY

A married couple spent six hours in a swimming pool to escape the flames of a devastating Northern California fire that burnt their home to the ground.

Jan Pascoe, 65, and her husband John, 70, were at home in Santa Rose on Sunday night when they first noticed signs of smoke approaching their property.

Concerned but not panicked, John decided to gather a few cherished items including two Dale Chihuly glass bowls he inherited from his mother and some of his paintings and stashed them in his car for safekeeping.

Later that night, they received a call from their nervous daughter, who lives in San Francisco, warning them about the growing blaze and begging them to get out while they still had time.

When they finally decided to make an escape, Jan says she looked out the window and was horrified to see flames everywhere.