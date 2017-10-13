Latest looting arrest involves theft from a firefighter

THE SACRAMENTO BEE – BENJY EGEL, SAM STANTON

Sonoma County sheriff’s officials say they have arrested yet another suspected looter, this time a man who allegedly stole life-saving equipment from a firefighter sent in to help.

The arrest stemmed from calls to deputies reporting a theft from a car and a fight at a park, sheriff’s officials said in a Facebook post.

“Deputies got to the park and detained Morgan Plumere of Sonoma,” the department said. “After some investigation we learned that Plumere had been seen taking a pair of sunglasses out of a car in an evacuation area. One neighbor called 911 while another neighbor followed Plumere to the park and confronted him.”

Deputies discovered Plumere was on probation and searched him finding the glasses as well as items that a vineyard management company had previously reported stolen, the department said.