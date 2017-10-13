Las Vegas sheriff frustrated by data discrepancies, unanswered questions

FOX NEWS REPORTS:

Nearly two weeks after a gunman unleashed one of the deadliest mass shootings in modern U.S. history, authorities in Las Vegas are still left with more questions than answers.

Sheriff Joseph Lombardo, head of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, expressed his own frustrations with the investigation, but said he remained determined to keeping the public informed.

“It’s important for people to know what I know, when I know it. Just to calm the public,” Lombardo told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Perhaps the biggest question of all: What motivated gunman Stephen Paddock, 64, to open fire on 22,000 concertgoers, ultimately killing 58 and wounding hundreds more.