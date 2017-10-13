Jurors Suggest Death Penalty for Oklahoma Man Convicted of Beheading Coworker

BREITBART – KATHERINE RODRIGUEZ

Jurors are suggesting that an Oklahoma man convicted of beheading his coworker receive the death penalty for his crime.

The jury reached a verdict after three hours of deliberation on Thursday, ruling that Alton Nolen, 33, should receive the death penalty for first-degree murder, KFOR reported.

The ruling is only a suggestion, as the presiding judge makes the final call.

Alton Nolen, 33, was found guilty of first-degree murder in September for beheading his coworker Colleen Hufford inside Vaughan Foods, a food production plant, on September 26, 2014.

He has already been sentenced to life in prison three times over and 130 additional years behind bars for stabbing Traci Johnson and attacking other workers inside the plant.

Nolen rammed his car into another car in the company parking lot, beheaded Hufford, and stabbed Johnson before Mark Vaughn, the company owner, shot Nolen in self-defense.

Cleveland County Assistant District Attorney Susan Caswell asked the jury to consider four factors in Nolan’s case in her closing arguments. She asked them to consider any violent felonies, evidence of him being a threat to society, whether his crime was cruel, and whether others were at risk of death.