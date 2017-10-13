How the Harvey Weinstein scandal exposed sexual harassment as Hollywood’s dirty secret

THE LOS ANGELES TIMES – JOSH ROTTENBERG, AMY KAUFMAN

Dana Brunetti has produced a number of big films over the years: “Captain Phillips,” “The Social Network,” “Fifty Shades of Grey.” But he’s never liked to tell people that he’s a movie producer.

He knows the image it can instantly conjure in their heads.

“I hate telling people I’m a producer because of the stereotype,” Brunetti said. “Because of the ick factor of hitting on girls and ‘I can get you a role in a movie.’ ”

And that was before the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke.

Now, with allegations of decades of sexual harassment and assault against the once-powerful film mogul erupting into public view on a near-hourly basis, Hollywood is finally assessing the level of truth behind the stereotype. Far from a dated anomaly, many in the industry now say, Weinstein is just one example of a wider and still current problem that the industry has ignored – or deliberately swept under the rug – for far too long.