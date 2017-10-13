Four people are injured as gunman opens fire at busy market in Sweden

DAILY MAIL REPORTS:

Four people have been injured after a gunman opened fire in a small town in southern Sweden – but police have ruled out the incident being terror-related.

Multiple casualties have been reported after the man started shooting people in the heart of Trelleborg, in the south of the country at around 11.30pm local time.

All four injured are men in their 20s, local police say.

‘Two are shot, one person has been knifed and there is a fourth person also injured. We are told none of these are life threatening,’ Hans Nilsson of Region Syd police told Expressen.

Police spokesman Fredrik Bratt said: ‘We have received several reports of a shooting in Trelleborg.

‘When we arrived at the scene, several people with gunshot injuries were found.

‘We are blocking certain areas and will conduct an investigation.

‘I do not have any more information at this time. But we are at the scene and investigating.’