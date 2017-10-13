Fliers placed all over city warn of nuclear war

THE PORTLAND PRESS-HERALD – DENNIS HOEY

Fliers distributed citywide contending that Israel will become a superpower if Russia, the United States and Europe are destroyed in a nuclear war or by immigration have attracted a lot of attention, but South Portland police say there is not much that can be done about them – at least from a law enforcement perspective.

The fliers began turning up Wednesday evening on the windshields of cars parked at the Maine Mall in South Portland.

Thursday morning, an officer was called to a home on Crossmeadow Road, near the Scarborough town line, where a resident found a flier on the windshield of his car, which had been parked overnight in his driveway.

Police confirmed that two different fliers are being circulated throughout the city. One concerns Russian President Vladimir Putin threatening a pre-emptive nuclear attack and Israel becoming a superpower, and the second discusses the dangers of extraterrestrial involvement in human affairs.