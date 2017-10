RACHEL O’DONOGHUE – DAILY STAR.CO.UK

California struck by powerful EARTHQUAKE as wildfires rage

The 4.0-magnitude quake hit Mendocino County in northern California, the US Geological Survey said. The epicentre was 10 miles north of Ukiah – an area that has been scorched by the huge wildfires that swept through the state. It is not yet clear if it has caused any damage.

READ MORE AT THE DAILY STAR