Couple films escape from California wildfire ‘hellscape’

NEW YORK POST – AMANDA WOODS

A California couple trying to escape their wildfire-ravaged community captured video of the apocalyptic scene as they fled “the hellscape” this week.

Neighbors woke Andre Epstein and Neda Monshat, of Redwood Valley in Mendocino County, around 1:30 a.m. Monday to tell them that a wildfire was rising over a nearby hill and approaching their home.

“We had no idea,” Epstein told the paper. “It was the first we heard about it.”

They grabbed their dog, Jango, and some essential items — including immigration paperwork for Monshat, who is Australian and applying for American citizenship.