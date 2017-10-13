Bookseller shutdown for selling mugs deemed ‘offensive to Muslims’

BREITBART – JACK MONTGOMERY

A local council in the United Kingdom has banned a rare bookseller from having a stall in Loughborough Market after someone complained that novelty mugs she had for sale could be “offensive to Muslims”.

The mugs, sold by 56-year-old stallholder Tina Gayle, featured Knights Templar iconography and their Latin motto, which is based on the words of Psalm 115:1 — “Not unto us, O Lord, not unto us, but unto thy name give glory, for thy mercy, and for thy truth’s sake.”

Ms. Gayle told MailOnline the council sent her a letter asking her to remove the mugs, and when she said this was ridiculous and refused, she received an outright ban from the market.

‘It’s very unfair,” she said. “You’re meant to have three written warnings before expulsion and they didn’t do that. It was apparently something so bad they were banning me completely.”

The bookseller disputed the mugs being offensive, characterising the Templars as “fighting monks, used to protect pilgrims travelling to Jerusalem. They stopped them being robbed… they weren’t an army who were killing.”