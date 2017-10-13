READ THE LATEST REVIEW OF SAVAGE’S ‘GOD, FAITH, AND REASON’ AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 14TH:

Does God exist? Where is He? Why do bad things happen? What is the value of prayer?

For millennia, philosophers, theologians, and scientists have attempted to provide answers to these essential questions. Now, number one New York Times bestselling author Dr. Michael Savage approaches the subject as both a scientist and a humanist, in a way that is both unique…and deeply personal.

The son of Russian immigrants, Dr. Savage grew up in New York City, a cultural and religious melting pot. Before he became the nation’s top-rated radio talk-show host, Dr. Savage was a botanist, anthropologist, and nutritionist who lived among many societies around the globe. Whatever the color, language, nationality, or education of any of the people Dr. Savage met, they all had at least one thing in common.

God.

Writing from the heart and drawing on a lifetime of observation, listening, reading, thought, and prayer, Dr. Savage has written his most unique and uplifting book, a testament he describes as “one man’s glimpses of God.”

God, Faith, and Reason is an insightful, anecdotal, and witty memoir that threads the needle of faith while reconciling – and often critiquing — the views of different religions, of non-believers, of Soviet-style repression from the left, of hedonists, of the devout. Though the author does not avoid the occasional political observations for which he is best-known, the soul of his groundbreaking new book is not partisanship. It is a collection of lively, wide-ranging thematic essays that can be read from cover-to-cover or opened to any page and enjoyed for just a few moments of reflection. Like the book he most reveres, the Bible, the author’s goal is to provide comfort and inspiration for readers of all ages, food for thought and manna for the soul.

As Dr. Savage writes in the Preface, “The country is turning back to faith because there is nowhere else to go.” God, Faith, and Reason is his wise, heartfelt, and indispensable road map.