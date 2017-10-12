Weinstein Company Was Aware of Payoffs in 2015

THE NEW YORK TIMES – MEGAN TWOHEY

With Harvey Weinstein fired amid escalating allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct, the business he helped create is consumed not just with what he is accused of doing, but with what other company leaders knew and how they responded.

On Tuesday, his brother and co-founder, Bob Weinstein, and the company’s president, David Glasser, told concerned employees in a video conference call that they were shocked by the allegations and unaware of payments made to women who complained of unwanted touching, sexual harassment and other over-the-line behavior, according to several employees who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Soon after, Bob Weinstein and three other members of the rapidly dwindling board issued a statement saying that new allegations of extreme sexual misconduct and sexual assault had come as “an utter surprise” and that any “suggestion that the Board had knowledge of this conduct is false.”

But interviews and internal company records show that the company has been grappling with Mr. Weinstein’s behavior for at least two years.