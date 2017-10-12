Trump raises possibility of Canada-U.S. deal in meeting with Trudeau

CBC – AARON WHERRY

U.S. President Donald Trump raised the possibility of scrapping the North American Free Trade Agreement and pursuing a bilateral trade agreement between Canada and the United States in his meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, CBC News has learned.

Trump had acknowledged the possibility publicly while posing for a photo with Trudeau in the Oval Office on Wednesday.

“Oh sure, absolutely,” Trump said, when asked by a reporter whether he could imagine a bilateral deal with Canada instead of the current tripartite agreement that includes Mexico.

“It’s possible we won’t be able to reach a deal with one or the other. But in the meantime we’ll be able to make a deal with one. But I think we have a chance to do something very creative that’s good for Canada, Mexico and the United States.”

It’s unclear how seriously Trump is considering the possibility of scrapping NAFTA — any attempt to do so could encounter significant legal and legislative obstacles — but Trump told Forbes magazine earlier this week that he likes “bilateral deals.”