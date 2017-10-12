Teacher who won prestigious $1 million teaching prize accused of shoplifting $28 dog leash from store

NEW YORK DAILY NEWS – MINNYVONNE BURKE

A Maine teacher who was once awarded a $1 million prize for her outstanding contribution in the profession has been charged for a third time with theft.

Nancie Atwell was accused of shoplifting a dog leash worth $28.47 earlier this month from the Ames True Value Hardware in Wiscasset, police chief Jeffrey Lange said, according to the Portland Press Herald.

The 66-year-old educator, who founded the Center for Teaching and Learning in 1990 and was awarded an international teaching prize in 2015, was issued a summons on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating her condition of release for a previous charge.

According to authorities, store employees caught Atwell snatching the leash from the store during an Oct. 4 visit.

One worker recognized Atwell and contacted her to ask she bring the stolen item back.

Police said Atwell admitted to taking the leash and agreed to return it. When she came back to the store an officer was waiting to interview her and issue her a summons with a court date for next month, the Portland Press Herald reports.

Authorities are investigating whether Atwell took other items from the store during previous visits.