American Caitlan Coleman, family freed from Afghanistan captors

FOX NEWS REPORTS:

An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children — who had been held captive since 2012 by the Taliban-affiliated Haqqani network — were freed in a “negotiated release,” an official told Fox News on Thursday.

Caitlan Coleman, 32, was seven months pregnant when she and her husband, Josh Boyle, were abducted in Afghanistan. They are currently in Pakistan and details of the family’s departure are still being worked out, a source told Fox News.

The operation that set Coleman, Boyle and their children free remains somewhat mysterious. Pakistan’s armed forces said in a statement an operation was undertaken by Pakistani forces based on actionable intelligence provided by U.S. authorities. U.S. intelligence agencies had reportedly been tracking the hostages and shared the location with Pakistani counterparts when the hostages shifted into Pakistani territory Wednesday.

But a source told Fox News that U.S. officials had been working on the release for a long time and had been placing pressure on the Pakistani government — the Haqqani network has ties to Pakistan’s intelligence services. The U.S., however, did not pay for the hostage release and no other hostages were released in a quid-pro-quo.