Surreal video of postal deliveries in Santa Rosa neighborhood destroyed by fire

THE MERCURY NEWS – E. PAUL BACA

These might be the most surreal images you’ll see today.

A video posted to YouTube by professional drone pilot and photographer Douglas Thron shows a United States Postal Service mail truck making deliveries in Santa Rosa’s fire-ravaged Coffey Park neighborhood.

Thron says while he was at the scene shooting aerial footage for NBC’s Today Show on Tuesday, he spotted the truck driving around the neighborhood.

“It was a trippy thing — he was actually delivering the mail,” he said.