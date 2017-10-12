Luxurious tombs inside cartel graveyard captured on video

THE DAILY STAR – GEORGE MILLS

INCREDIBLE footage taking viewers inside the mind-blowing world of a cartel graveyard has gone viral online, leaving viewers astounded.

Shot from the passenger seat of a visiting car, the clip tours around the luxurious facility, thought to be somewhere in Mexico, showing off the tombs of those who have died as the camera passes.

High-ranking members of the cartel that pass on are honoured with enormous elaborate buildings, some complete with air conditioning, bulletproof glass and even living rooms for family members to sit in.

The grandiose structures are often kitted out with security systems in order to stop them from being vandalised.