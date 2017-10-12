LA TIMES: Has anyone fallen faster than Harvey Weinstein?

THE LOS ANGELES TIMES – JOSH ROTTENBERG, AMY KAUFMAN

One might say it’s among the most stunning falls from grace Hollywood has ever seen, but the word “grace” has rarely been used where Harvey Weinstein is concerned.

In less than a week, the mounting scandal over allegations of sexual harassment and assault has rapidly consumed the once-powerful film mogul — and the entertainment industry as a whole. With fresh accusations against Weinstein continuing to emerge after stories involving stars such as Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie broke in the New York Times and the New Yorker, organizations and individuals across Hollywood and in politics are scrambling to distance themselves from him, while large and uncomfortable questions are arising about what the scandal reveals about the culture of Hollywood.

Since the first New York Times story appeared last Thursday, Weinstein — a man who for decades was renowned for his ability to mint award-winning hits like “Pulp Fiction,” “Shakespeare in Love” and “The King’s Speech” and whose films have racked up more than 300 Oscar nominations — has become a pariah.