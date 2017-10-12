James O’Keefe Busts YouTube Deciding What Is ‘Legitimate’ News, and What Isn’t

BREITBART – JOEL B. POLLACK

James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas has released a follow-up to its exposé of bias at the New York Times earlier this week. This time, the target is YouTube, the ubiquitous video-sharing platform owned by technology giant Google.

Project Veritas picks up where the first video left off, in conversation with the Times‘ Audience Strategy Editor, Nicholas Dudich, a former Democratic campaign operative who was shown suggesting that his political views informed his work publishing Times videos on social media platforms. (The Times responded to that first video with a statement saying that Dudich had “violated our ethical standards and misrepresented his role” in editing video content, but admitting that “he was responsible for posting already published video on other platforms.”)

The second video shows Dudich describing his relationships with staff at YouTube, and suggesting that he uses those relationships to promote or bury Times videos according to his own views.